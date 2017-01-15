Drug Deal Leads to Killing in Dallas

Crime scene in 900 block of Zeb Street in Dallas.

Dallas police said a man's killing along Zeb Street is due to a drug transaction.

Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Zeb Street around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Police found the man who called police, 37-year-old Tom Parker dead in the front yard of a home.

Officers said Parker tried to rob the suspect during a drug transaction.

Guns were fired and Parker was shot and killed at the scene.

Police have not released the suspect's identity.

Officers seized money, drugs and guns from a nearby home.