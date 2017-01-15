Drug Deal Leads to Killing in Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

Drug Deal Leads to Killing in Dallas

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    Crime scene in 900 block of Zeb Street in Dallas.

    Dallas police said a man's killing along Zeb Street is due to a drug transaction.

    Officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Zeb Street around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. 

    Police found the man who called police, 37-year-old Tom Parker dead in the front yard of a home.

    Officers said Parker tried to rob the suspect during a drug transaction.

    Guns were fired and Parker was shot and killed at the scene.

    Police have not released the suspect's identity.

    Officers seized money, drugs and guns from a nearby home.

    Published at 2:19 PM CST on Jan 15, 2017 | Updated at 2:20 PM CST on Jan 15, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices