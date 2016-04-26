Drivers Find Ways To Protect Vehicles From Hail

North Texans prepared for Tuesday's severe weather by parking their cars under an overpass at Loop 820 in Fort Worth. The area has been hit was strong hail in recent weeks. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

Nearly 40 cars, trucks, even boats, packed the field underneath the Interstate 20 overpass at West Creek in Fort Worth Tuesday night.

"That truck is mine and it's too tall and it's brand new, so what we do? Where do we go?" said Sheri Correll, whose two trucks are too big for her garage, she adds.

"I've lived in this neighborhood all my life. I grew up here and this is what we did. My parents did it. We do it and will bring them down here and we wait," said Correll.

She dropped her trucks off at 10 a.m.

"I knew that it would be packed. I left work, called my neighbor, she met me down here in the park to put both our trucks down here."

Similar sights were at several underpasses along the stretch of I-20.

One resident told NBC 5 that a used car lot owner parks all of his inventory underneath the overpass.

People even left notes with their personal information on their windshields so other drivers can contact them in case their vehicle is blocked.

"Everybody just looks out for each other and prays that the bridge doesn't fall," says Correll.