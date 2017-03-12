Serial Car Window Shooter Puts Collin County Drivers on Edge

Police are trying locate the person responsible for shooting out at least seven car windows with either a BB gun or a pellet gun.

At least seven drivers' car windows have been shot out while driving along quiet two-lane roads in Collin County over the last several weeks.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office is working with local law enforcement to track down the shooter who they believe is using a BB or pellet gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shootings happened between February 17 and March 9 and between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Four reported incidents occurred along Country Club Road in Lucas. Two others were reported near the intersection of Country Club Road and Stacy Road in Fairview. A third was also reported to Fairview Police on Feb. 23.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Jessica Oatis was driving along Parker Road last Monday when she saw a flash of light, heard a loud pop and then felt shards of glass fall all over her arms.

"The bullet came through my window right here, so it would've just gone in front of my face," Oatis said.

But her first thought was to her backseat.

"A split second later and it could have come and hit my 4-year-old baby," Oatis said. She believes a passing pickup truck shot out her driver’s side window on the two-lane road.

For Lauren Simmons, it was her back windshield — and her sense of security —that was shattered.

She was leaving her parent's home in Allen and making her routine drive back home on Lucas Road. She was passing through the intersection of Country Club Road when she heard the loud pop.

"It made me jump, but I was lucky I didn't swerve," Simmons said.

Ditches and culverts line the roads and both Oatis and Simmons fear the next victim could get seriously hurt or killed, either by a pellet or by driving off the road.

"It's scary," Simmons said. "I don’t know when I’ll be able to drive on that road again."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at (972) 547-5100.