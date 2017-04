Dallas firefighters put out the fire at a gas pump after a driver slammed into it sparking a fire at a gas station at Kiest and U.S. 67 in Oak Cliff Sunday morning.

Dallas police are searching for the driver who slammed into a gas pump, causing it burst into flames.

It happened in Oak Cliff, on Kiest Boulevard near U.S. Highway 67.

Police say a driver hit the gas pump around 1:15 a.m. and then took off.

There were no reported injuries.