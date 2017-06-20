Driver Leads Police on a Chase in Southeast Dallas

A man is in custody after leading Seagoville police on a chase into Dallas Tuesday morning.

A man is in custody after leading Seagoville police on a chase into Dallas Tuesday morning.



Police said Seagoville officers tried to stop a known driver for speeding and a busted tail light, but that he refused to pull over.

Officers followed the driver for a short while before ending the pursuit.

The driver passed police again, who then again took up the chase and followed the man into Dallas.

The driver ran his truck off the road near Bruton Road and CF Hawn Freeway and then ran into a heavily forested area near Roosevelt Park.



With a DPS helicopter circling overhead, the driver was taken into custody by Seagoville police a short time later.

Dallas police and the Dallas County Sheriff's Department assisted in the pursuit.