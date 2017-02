A driver is stopped after leading Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

The driver of a Chevrolet SUV led Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies on a chase in South Dallas Tuesday.

The chase was headed eastbound on U.S. Highway 175 when the driver pulled over and surrendered near East Stark Road.

Officials have not yet said what led to the chase.

