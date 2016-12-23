Driver Killed After Rollover Crash in Dallas

Dallas police said a 31-year-old man has died after veering off the road and flipping into a creek early Friday morning.

According to Melinda Gutierrez, police spokeswoman, the man was driving west on Canada Drive at about 1:55 a.m. and ran a stop sign at Pluto Street.

His Dodge Charger veered off the road, went down an embankment and rolled upside down into a creek, Gutierrez said.

Video FW Officer on Restricted Duty After Making Arrest on Video

The man, who was not identified, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

No further information was released.