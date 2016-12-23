Driver Killed After Rollover Crash in Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Driver Killed After Rollover Crash in Dallas

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Metro

    Dallas police said a 31-year-old man has died after veering off the road and flipping into a creek early Friday morning.

    According to Melinda Gutierrez, police spokeswoman, the man was driving west on Canada Drive at about 1:55 a.m. and ran a stop sign at Pluto Street.

    His Dodge Charger veered off the road, went down an embankment and rolled upside down into a creek, Gutierrez said.

    The man, who was not identified, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

    No further information was released.

    Published at 10:39 AM CST on Dec 23, 2016

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices