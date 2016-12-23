Driver Killed After Rollover Crash in Dallas

Dallas police said a 31-year-old man has died after veering off the road and flipping into a creek early Friday morning.
According to Melinda Gutierrez, police spokeswoman, the man was driving west on Canada Drive at about 1:55 a.m. and ran a stop sign at Pluto Street.
His Dodge Charger veered off the road, went down an embankment and rolled upside down into a creek, Gutierrez said.
The man, who was not identified, was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
No further information was released.