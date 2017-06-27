Police said a driver was injured after crashing into two light poles in Fort Worth Monday night.

Fort Worth police said they responded call about the crash in the 9500 block of North Beach Street near Heritage Glen Drive at about 11 p.m.

The driver drove a sedan onto the median, striking one light pole and knocking it over and then striking a second light pole, according to police. The second pole did not fall.

Police said the driver was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The left northbound lane of North Beach Street was closed during an investigation.

