Driver Flees After Crash, Leaves Passenger Injured

Police said a driver ran from a single-vehicle crash that left a passenger injured in Dallas early Friday morning.
Dallas police said the driver of a black Corvette crashed near the intersection of North Fitzhugh and Abbott avenues at about 1:45 a.m.
The driver ran from the scene north on Abbott Avenue, according to authorities.
A male passenger was transported to a hospital taken by paramedics. Authorities said he was intoxicated.
No further details were released.
Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago