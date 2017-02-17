Driver Flees After Crash, Leaves Passenger Injured | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Flees After Crash, Leaves Passenger Injured

    Metro

    Police said a driver ran from a single-vehicle crash that left a passenger injured in Dallas early Friday morning.

    Dallas police said the driver of a black Corvette crashed near the intersection of North Fitzhugh and Abbott avenues at about 1:45 a.m.

    The driver ran from the scene north on Abbott Avenue, according to authorities.

    A male passenger was transported to a hospital taken by paramedics. Authorities said he was intoxicated.

    No further details were released.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago
