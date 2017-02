A person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off an overpass on Interstate 635 in Mesquite early Thursday morning.

Police said the person was driving the big-rig from northbound I-635 to westbound U.S. Highway 80 at about 2:10 a.m. when the truck went off the overpass into a concrete ditch.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was pronounced deceased.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to clean fuel that spilled onto the road.

No further details have been released.