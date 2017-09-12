A driver was critically injured after their truck caught fire on Loop 820 Tuesday afternoon. (September 12, 2017)

A driver is in critical condition after being badly burned in a vehicle fire in North Richland Hills Tuesday.

It happened at about 2:45 p.m. along Loop 820 at the Davis Boulevard off ramp when the driver's truck caught fire.



North Richland Hills police and fire crews responded and quickly put out the flames.

The driver was transported by a CareFlite air ambulance to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas in critical condition, according to police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Davis Boulevard off ramp remained closed Tuesday afternoon for cleanup.

No one else was hurt in the incident.