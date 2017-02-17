Dozens of Candidates Seek Dallas City Council Seats | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dozens of Candidates Seek Dallas City Council Seats

Several incumbents draw strong challenges

By Ken Kalthoff

    Almost three dozen people have filed to run for one of the 14 Dallas City Council seats up in the May election.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    More than three dozen people filed applications to run for the 14 Dallas City Council seats up for a vote in the May 2017 election.

    At the 5 p.m. Friday deadline, 39 candidates had filed, but qualifications were still being verified for some Friday evening.

    All 14 incumbents are seeking reelection. Just three were unopposed.

    Place 6 Council Member Monica Alonzo drew six challengers. Place 7 Council Member Tiffinni Young drew five challengers.

    Councilman Erik Wilson who represents place eight had four challengers including his predecessor Tennell Atkins who was term limited from running again in 2015.

    First term Council Member Carolyn King Arnold faces her predecessor Dwaine Caraway for Place 4.

    The general election is May 6 with a June 10 run off possible for candidates who do not receive more than 50 percent of the general election votes.

    Inauguration for the winners in June 19.

    Published 45 minutes ago

