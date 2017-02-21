Dozens packed a McKinney City Council meeting Tuesday to oppose plans for a U.S. Highway 380 bypass.

Some people in McKinney are fighting to save their homes.

Construction of a new U.S. Highway 380 bypass will force the city to bulldoze some homes.

Which homes are demolished depends on which option the city chooses.

Dozens of homeowners spoke at a McKinney City Council meeting Tuesday night about the proposals.

McKinney Homeowners Ready to Fight Against 380 Bypass

Homeowners in McKinney are beginning their battle against the proposed U.S. Highway 380 bypass. (Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017)

Most of them wore red to symbolize opposition to plans for the bypass.

Some pleaded with the council members to find a different way to deal with growth.

"This bypass is outrageous," said homeowner Holly Pry, tearfully.

Janet Anders's home is in the path of one of the proposed routes. It's a rural oasis that she says helped her overcome a bout with breast cancer.

"This was my solace. Walking these roads with the trees. If you drive the neighborhood, I can't imagine why anybody would want to take this away and turn it into a highway," she said.

Now she's fighting a different kind of battle, this time, at City Hall.

"All bypass options will obliterate our home and much, if not all, of Walnut Grove," Anders said at Tuesday's meeting.

Anders is one of many asking the city to explore other options.

"So that the city in this situation is 'Unique by Nature' and not so, so by concrete," said Pry.

It was a meeting where no decisions were made, just a chance for the council to hear feedback from residents, who seemed unanimous Tuesday that McKinney's growth shouldn't come at their expense.

Investigative DCS Board Members Grill Superintendent

"The reality is at some point we have to do something in terms of making a recommendation," said Mayor Brian Loughmiller.

City planners say they have looked at dozens of routes during the process and will now go back to the drawing board.

They had hoped to choose a route by May but now says it will be later this year before a decision is made.

It'll then be sent to the state for more analysis that could wrap up by 2019.