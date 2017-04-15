Dozens of people gathered at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday for a tax day demonstration, calling on President Trump to release his tax returns.

Protesters held signs asking "what are you hiding?"

Several speakers spoke to the crowd before the group marched through downtown.

Fort Worth police were on hand to block off streets and did not report any problems with the march.

This was part of a larger nationwide event which included demonstrations in 50 cities across the country.