Dozens Gather in Downtown Fort Worth for Tax Day Demonstration | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Dozens Gather in Downtown Fort Worth for Tax Day Demonstration

By Matt Jackson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 News
    Dozens of people gathered at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday for a tax day demonstration, calling on President Trump to release his tax returns.

    Dozens of people gathered at the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday for a tax day demonstration, calling on President Trump to release his tax returns.

    Protesters held signs asking "what are you hiding?"

    Several speakers spoke to the crowd before the group marched through downtown.

    Fort Worth police were on hand to block off streets and did not report any problems with the march.

    This was part of a larger nationwide event which included demonstrations in 50 cities across the country.

    Published 52 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices