Protesters gathered outside the Omni Dallas Hotel as Sen. Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. spoke at a Dallas County Republicans event.Trump's son thanked those in attendance for their support during his father's historic campaign.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son and Sen. Ted Cruz rallied Dallas County Republicans on Saturday evening at a fundraiser held at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke for about 15 minutes, thanking Texans for their support.

About 1,000 people filled the ballroom at the Omni for the 2017 Reagan Day Dinner.

This is the Dallas County Republican Party’s largest fundraiser.

Watch the Chicago River Being Dyed Green in 15 Seconds

The Chicago River was dyed green Saturday to kick off St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the city. Watch a time lapse video of the process that's been a tradition since 1962. (Published Saturday, March 11, 2017)

The party’s chairman told the crowd that President Trump has re-energized the party, saying he’s shaking up Washington, D.C. and keeping his campaign promises.

Party leaders also called on voters to rally for the 2018 midterm elections to re-elect people like Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Trump Jr. told supporters he likes to hunt and fish in Texas.

He thanked supporters like businessman Tommy Hicks and spoke about the impact Texas made to get Mr. Trump elected –- with votes and money.

Spicer Wears Upside-Down American Flag Pin During Briefing

A lighthearted moment broke out in an otherwise fiery White House briefing when press secretary Sean Spicer fixed an American flag pin on his lapel that had been upside down at the start of his Friday briefing. (Published Friday, March 10, 2017)

"Texas gave us the funds to go over and win states, all those states we weren't supposed to win," he said. "I was told that we actually raised more money in Texas than we did in New York and California combined."

A couple dozen protesters, who called their coalition "Yes Liberation," gathered near the entrance to the Omni as guests arrived earlier in the evening.

One organizer said they wanted to protest both Trump Jr. and Cruz.

"We have a right to exist. We have the right to be here as well, and this is our country too,” said protester Isaac Davis. "And it’s important that we’re here tonight to show them that we’re here to stand up to what we feel are the hateful policies that they represent."

Demonstrators held signs condemning mass incarceration, large-scale deportations and limiting access to health care.

The Dallas County Republican Party announced the dinner raised half a million dollars.