Dog Park to Open on Site of Devastating 2010 Flood

Seven years after torrential rain from Tropical Storm Hermine drenched a southwest Arlington neighborhood, forcing people to be rescued from the roof of their condo complex, the city is set to open a new dog park created on the same site.

The Rush Creek Dog Park will open to the public Saturday at 1900 Valleywood Drive, which is the site of the former Willows at Shady Valley Condominiums that were torn down after the flooding.

In addition to the condos, 49 single family homes in the immediate area were bought by the city and demolished to make way for the park.

“It was devastating, absolutely devastating,” said Eric Seebock, project manager for Arlington Parks and Recreation. “We hope to try to create some better memories [with the park].”

The seven-acre park features drinking water fountains, shaded seating areas with benches that look like doggy bones and four fenced-in areas for off-leash play, according to a city news release. The park also includes designated areas for large and small dogs, security lighting and two parking lots with at least 60 spaces.

Arlington voters approved $500,000 for the Rush Creek Dog Park project in the 2014 bond election, the city noted in its announcement. The rest of the construction funding came from park user fees collected by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Saturday’s grand opening of the park is at 10 a.m.