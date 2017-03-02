Friends, family and fellow police officers will never forget a Euless police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer David Hofer was killed in a shootout one year ago.

Photos Slain Euless Officer Remembered a Year Later

About two months later, Hofer's former partner, Officer Ray Hinojosa, was surprised with a puppy named after his fallen partner and friend.

Now, that golden retriever – found on the side of a highway – is all grown up and helping in ways they never imagined.

"Hofer" the dog is now a comfort dog, bringing joy to people every day, and police officers on their darkest days.

"When this happened, they had a short time to grieve, and then they're back on the streets," said Hinojosa's wife, Carol Hinojosa.

Carol Hinojosa is the dog's handler who has watched the pup help her husband – and other officers – cope with loss.

"He's a big part of our family," she said.

Badges on his harness are from departments he's visited after an officer was killed.

"For a moment they can forget about their sorrow and their grief and just have a moment to, you know, petting a dog just brings anybody happiness," Carol Hinojosa said.

On Thursday, "Hofer" spread smiles to officers at the Euless Police Department, where his namesake officer served for two years.

"He loves coming up here and seeing you guys," Carol Hinojosa said, as officers gathered to pet the dog.

It's an instant bond with man's best friend second only to the bond between brothers in blue.

The hope is for "Hofer" to become a certified therapy dog so he can also help people at schools and hospitals.