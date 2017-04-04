The lead FBI agent in the investigation into Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price testified Tuesday, and the defense will soon get the case.

Controversy over government documents that were not provided to defense lawyers threw a wrench in the John Wiley Price bribery trial Tuesday.

Prosecutors argued the documents were work product and notes that investigators used in preparing information for the case that did not have to be shared.

Judge Barbara Lynn disagreed and ordered prosecutors to provide the documents immediately to the defense.

"I'm just going to tell you you're going to have to do everything you can to get these as quickly as possible," she said.

After seeing some of the records Tuesday the judge warned defense lawyers not to get too excited about information that had been withheld.

"Something did not jump off the page and say, 'Ah ha,'" Lynn said.

Defense lawyers argued that they would have questioned witnesses who already testified in the trail differently if they had the information from those documents earlier.

The judge denied a defense motion for a new trial but ordered several witnesses to reappear for more defense questions as a remedy.

Price defense attorney Shirley Lobel said that would give those witnesses a chance to cure weaknesses in their prior testimony.

"Recalling the witness as a remedy would be the opposite of a remedy," Lobel said.

Criminal defense attorney Matthew Orwig, a former U.S. Attorney, said Lynn knows how to avoid trial errors that result in successful appeals.

"To the extent possible she will clean that up, but it does still pose problems on appeal," Orwig said.

The document controversy delayed the conclusion of the government case with dozens of defense witnesses still to come.

The jury Tuesday heard a from lead FBI agent Allen Wilson who was to have been the final government witness.

Wilson said the FBI spent a year secretly investigating Price before the probe became public in June 2011 with raids on Price's home and office, along with numerous other locations.

Wilson said a light-pole mounted camera was installed near Price's home to covertly watch cars and people there. He said agents saw Price driving two different Chevy Avalanche vehicles and a BMW they say were provided to him by political consultant Kathy Nealy. The cars are a portion of around $1 million worth of bribes Price is accused of receiving from Nealy for supporting her clients in Dallas County business. Price is also accused of avoiding income taxes on the illegal benefits.

But the evidence includes no wiretaps or video to prove Price intended to take bribes.

"It's a solid case from the standpoint of the government, but not an overwhelming case," Orwig said.

Some of the 40 people listed as defense witnesses have testified already as government witnesses. Among those yet to be called are former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk, the Rev. Zan Holmes and businessman Ross Perot Jr.

Prosecutors will argue none of those people have knowledge of the alleged bribery.

"The defense is going to say there is nothing to be known because nothing was happening," said criminal defense attorney Victor Vital.

Price has said he may testify in his own defense to explain why he is not guilty and the government got the evidence all wrong.

"The issue with testifying is when you get up there, you need to give the jury something to compare," Vital said. "If you show a flash of temper that's unwarranted or over the top that could sink your ship."

The decision could be up to the jury later this month in the trial that began Feb. 21. Price's longtime county aide, Daphne Fain, is on trial with him. Five more government witnesses are now expected before defense witnesses are called.

Defense lawyers argued money Price received was repayment of loans or other legitimate arrangements and prosecutors ignored evidence that shows the transactions are proper.

Nealy is to receive a separate trial later.