Divers Rescue 2 Men From Hurst Pond After Boat Capsizes

    Firefighters said they rescued two men from a pond in Hurst Wednesday night.

    Firefighters responded to a technical rescue call near the intersection of Lake Front and Lake Park drives at about 8:15 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing a man yelling for help, according to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Lt. Kyle Falkner.

    Crews arrived on scene using the Fort Worth Dive team's boat. Divers went into a nearby pond and rescued two people whose boat had capsized while fishing, according to authorities.

    The two victims were transported to a hospital.

    "Luckily no injuries were reported," Falkner said. "Both of them were cold, of course."

    Falkner encouraged the public to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket on any body of water.

    "It is a danger," he said. "You never know when you may end up in the water."

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
