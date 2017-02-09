Divers Rescue 2 Men From Hurst Pond After Boat Capsizes

Firefighters said they rescued two men from a pond in Hurst Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to a technical rescue call near the intersection of Lake Front and Lake Park drives at about 8:15 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing a man yelling for help, according to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Lt. Kyle Falkner.

Crews arrived on scene using the Fort Worth Dive team's boat. Divers went into a nearby pond and rescued two people whose boat had capsized while fishing, according to authorities.

Video North TX Woman Found Guilty in Illegal Voting Trial

The two victims were transported to a hospital.

"Luckily no injuries were reported," Falkner said. "Both of them were cold, of course."

Falkner encouraged the public to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket on any body of water.

"It is a danger," he said. "You never know when you may end up in the water."