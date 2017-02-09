Divers Rescue 2 Men From Hurst Pond After Boat Capsizes

Firefighters said they rescued two men from a pond in Hurst Wednesday night.
Firefighters responded to a technical rescue call near the intersection of Lake Front and Lake Park drives at about 8:15 p.m. after witnesses reported hearing a man yelling for help, according to Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Lt. Kyle Falkner.
Crews arrived on scene using the Fort Worth Dive team's boat. Divers went into a nearby pond and rescued two people whose boat had capsized while fishing, according to authorities.
The two victims were transported to a hospital.
"Luckily no injuries were reported," Falkner said. "Both of them were cold, of course."
Falkner encouraged the public to wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket on any body of water.
"It is a danger," he said. "You never know when you may end up in the water."