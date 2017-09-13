The three leading women in Dallas law enforcement are set to host a community town hall addressing the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

District Attorney Faith Johnson, along with Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, Bishop T.D. Jakes and defense attorney Toby Shook, will be on a panel at the event set for noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at The Potter’s House, at 6777 West Kiest Blvd. in Dallas.

Johnson said the forum is not to address a bad relationship, but to strengthen the relationship with the community.

“I think Dallas can be the example for the world, and I really do believe that we can be the example for the world in terms of how the community and law enforcement can work together,” Johnson said. “Because we don't have a bad relationship, but we can strengthen that relationship and we can make it better.”