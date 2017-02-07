Dispute Over Proposed Development In McKinney Flood Plain

The pecan tree is the state tree of Texas, but dozens of them could be on the chopping block in McKinney, again.

There is a pecan grove located along Lake Forest Drive just south of Highway 380. Developers want to cut down some of the trees to make room for town homes.

With McKinney seeing so much growth, housing developments are popping up all around the area, but some feel the pecan grove should be off limits.

Besides being the state tree of Texas, the trees also in a flood plain.

Creekview Estates homeowners are worried building in that spot would bring floodwater into their neighborhood.

At a city council meeting on Tuesday, developers insisted there is a way to build 40 to 44 town homes without any causing flooding problems.

They also say there's a way to build without uprooting too many trees.

Several people spoke against and in favor of the request to rezone the property.

Ultimately, the council decided to table the issue to give the developer and homeowners time to meet.

"I don't like it," said neighbor David Cook. "They're going to come back again, and it's just one fight after another."

"We live to fight another day, but we're still vehemently opposed to it. It's in a flood plain. If you're doing development on one side of it you're just pushing the water on the other side and that's us, so," said neighbor Harry Hickey.

Not everyone was against the plan.

Some called the trees an eyesore, because, despite the fact that they do produce pecans, the developer says the trees are stunted. They feel the land would be of better use as a housing development.