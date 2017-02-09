Denton Music Scene Plays on Despite Closures

Artists and music fans in Denton say their music scene is as strong as ever even after some recent venues shuttered and the 35 Denton festival cancelled for the year.

Early this week leaders with the well-known 35 Denton festival announced they would not hold the popular festival this year, marking the latest setback for Denton's local music scene.

Last year longtime venue, the Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio, closed down after nearly 20 years, leaving some fans shocked and concerned for their arts-centered town.

However those who call frequent Denton's venues and performances say that the music is far from dead in the North Texas town.

"You know it happens with any business just like restaurants or retail: some places close and some places open, but it keeps going. We have such an amazing amount of talent in this city," said Julie Glover, with Denton Economic Development.

While the city has lost some musical gems it's also seen others grow in the past year.

Denton Radio, a radio station in town and online that plays only local acts, recently opened a live studio in the new Discover Denton Welcome Center on the Downtown Square.

In only about four years the station has expanded rapidly and managers said they continue to grow their libraries.

Other venues like Dan's Silverleaf report large, eager crowds coming to shows nightly, and despite the big festival loss, others like Oaktopia are growing larger crowds and bigger acts to the city's various stages every year.

Plus, Discover Denton notes that there is already interest in reopening closed venues like Rubber Gloves and that 35 Denton has taken breaks in the past.