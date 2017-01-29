Denton County Republicans React to Trump's Executive Order

Lisa Hendrickson, Denton County Republican Party chair, sat down with NBC 5's Kristin Dickerson to talk about President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration as people demonstrated at airports across the country, including Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The order temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from crossing into the country.

Hendrickson spoke in favor of the executive order, saying it's important to keep Americans safe.

"They're putting the American people and the safety of the American people first," said Hendrickson, referring to the actions of Trump's administration.