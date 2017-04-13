A Denton County Detention Officer has been arrested, accused of bribery and insurance fraud in a plot to have his hail-damaged vehicle stolen, the sheriff says.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a news release Thursday that Detention Officer Corey Hughes plotted with an undercover officer to have his truck stolen while he worked a part-time job at a retailer.

On April 7, Hughes vehicle was taken by the undercover officer, according to the sheriff's department. Later that evening Hughes reported the vehicle stolen to The Colony Police Department and filed an insurance claim for a stolen vehicle, Murphree said.

"Today I arrested Detention Officer Corey Hughes for the offenses of bribery and insurance fraud," Murphree said. "He has brought dishonor to this office and to those he served with. His actions in no way reflect on the hundreds of dedicated employees of the Denton County Sheriff's Office. He is the exception not the rule."

Murphree said his department was notified of the plan to commit fraud by someone Hughes contacted. An undercover operation was then initiated by the sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers.

"I want to thank the Texas Rangers for their hard work as well as the Denton County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division," Murphree said. "I will not tolerate unlawful acts by anyone employed by this office. To insure the public trust we must hold everyone accountable for their actions."

Following his arrest, Hughes was booked into the Denton County Jail. Jail records indicate Hughes has bonded out.