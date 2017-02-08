What to Know Wednesday night: Eastbound I-30 frontage road detoured

Thursday night: Westbound I-30 frontage road detoured

Saturday night: I-30 main lanes closed; traffic detoured to frontage roads

Work begins Wednesday on a $32.8 million project redesigning the Farm-to-Market 3549 intersection with Interstate 30 in Rockwall.

In a news release, the Texas Department of Transportation said the project begins with the removal of the bridge over the eastbound frontage road at about 10:30 p.m. through 6 a.m. Thursday. Traffic on the eastbound frontage road will be detoured.

On Thursday, crews will move equipment onto the north side of the bridge, beginning demolition over the westbound frontage road on Friday between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Bridge demolition over the main lanes of I-30 will happen Saturday between 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday. All lanes of I-30 will be closed during this time, with traffic detoured onto the frontage roads.

The project includes a new roadway south of I-30 to north of the railroad tracks. A new I-30 overpass bridge over FM 3549 is expected to be finished in August 2018.