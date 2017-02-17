Twenty years ago, NBC 5 profiled a 29-year-old brain cancer patient, Stacie Chandler. Now, her 17-year-old shares her story of love with her family and the loss of her mother.

Twenty years ago, NBC 5 profiled a 29-year-old brain cancer patient, Stacie Chandler.

She was attending a special cancer camp in North Texas, designed to take patents’ minds off their illness.

Doctors gave Stacie only a short time to live, and told her that radiation and chemo treatments would prevent her from having a child.

But they were wrong.

After our story aired, Stacie’s cancer went into remission. She also got pregnant.

Two years after going to cancer camp, Stacie gave birth to healthy baby girl named Skylar.

“Skylar was a miracle,” said Stacie’s husband, Thom.

Stacie did not stay healthy for long. The cancer came back several times.

In November of 2010, more than a decade after her initial diagnosis, Stacie passed away.

Skylar is now 17, and recently shared her gratitude for the time she had with her mother.

“In the time that I did know her, she taught me so many lessons that I have now,” Skylar said.

Skylar also says her personal journey helps make the most of every day.

“I love people more, and I take time with them," said Skylar. "I cherish it.”

Skylar will head off to college in the fall.

She hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps by pursuing a career in law.

Skylar says it will be hard to leave her dad and the home in Hurst where he and Stacie raised her. But she knows she is never alone.

“I feel the love of both of them all the time,” Skylar said.