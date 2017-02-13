Lorraine and Jake Gonzales never saw it coming.

They met at the Mansfield Activity Center, both we're in their 80s and single.

Lorraine was still mourning the loss of her husband. Jake was still coming to terms with his second divorce.

"I was lonely," Jake recalled. "We just grew closer and closer."

Their relationship blossomed during long walks at the activity center.

Together, they smiled again.

"I was married for 46 years," Lorraine remembered. "We haven't laughed so much in a long, long time."

Six months after meeting, they tied the knot.

"I know a good thing when I see it," Jake joked.

"After I met Jacob, I was able to let go," Lorraine said.

It wasn't what they had planned, but now they have each other.