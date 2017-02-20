Deadly Home Invasion in Dallas' Lake Highlands Area | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Home Invasion in Dallas' Lake Highlands Area

By Holley Ford

    One person was shot to death and another was injured during a home invasion in Dallas Monday afternoon, according to police.

    Officers say two intruders entered a home in the 9600 block of Ferris Branch Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m.

    The surviving victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

    The identities of those involved have not been released.

    It is unknown if the intruders have been caught.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

