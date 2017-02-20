Deadly Home Invasion in Dallas' Lake Highlands Area

One person was shot to death and another was injured during a home invasion in Dallas Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers say two intruders entered a home in the 9600 block of Ferris Branch Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m.

The surviving victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

It is unknown if the intruders have been caught.

