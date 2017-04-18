Deadly Crash Shuts Down I-30 in Fate | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Deadly Crash Shuts Down I-30 in Fate

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police confirm one driver is dead and two are in the hospital after a crash Tuesday on Interstate 30 at mile marker 75 in Rockwall County.

    (Published 5 minutes ago)

    Police confirm one driver is dead and two are in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 30 at mile marker 75 in Rockwall County on Tuesday.

    Four cars and two 18-wheelers were involved in the accident in the eastbound lines of Interstate 30 in the city of Fate.

    All lanes in both directions of I-30 will remain closed for several hours while police conduct their investigation.

    Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as large delays are expected.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices