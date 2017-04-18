Deadly Crash Shuts Down I-30 in Fate

Police confirm one driver is dead and two are in the hospital after a crash Tuesday on Interstate 30 at mile marker 75 in Rockwall County.

Police confirm one driver is dead and two are in the hospital after a crash on Interstate 30 at mile marker 75 in Rockwall County on Tuesday.

Four cars and two 18-wheelers were involved in the accident in the eastbound lines of Interstate 30 in the city of Fate.

All lanes in both directions of I-30 will remain closed for several hours while police conduct their investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as large delays are expected.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.