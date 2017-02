Police said they took two men into custody after a chase involving a stolen SUV in Dallas County Monday night.

DeSoto police said they were pursuing a Ford Expedition at about 10:15 p.m. that had been reported stolen in Lancaster.

The driver stopped near Lizzie Oliver Park in the 1000 block of Fordham Road and police said two men bailed from the vehicle and ran. Officers captured them shortly after and took them into custody.

No further details have been released.