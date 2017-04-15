DeSoto Man Fatally Shot, Police Searching for Person of Interest

A man described as a person of interest in a fatal shooting in DeSoto is seen nearby before the shooting with a handgun.

DeSoto police are searching for a man labeled as a person of interest in a shooting Saturday morning that left a man dead.

At about 4:43 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a shooting in the 400 block of Summertree Lane and found 81-year-old T.G. Grady dead at the scene.

Police say Grady was shot and killed while sitting in his truck in front of his home.

Detectives have released a photo from a neighborhood surveillance camera that they say shows a person of interest in the area at the time with a handgun.

Anyone with information on the person of interest or shooting is asked to call the Southwest Regional Communications Center at (972) 223-6111 or text the information to 847411.