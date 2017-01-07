They canceled their holiday parade because it fell on the same day as a high school playoff game.

But the decision wasn't in vain.

DeSoto High School won the 6A state title in December, the first in school history.

Saturday, hundreds filled the school’s gym for “The Ultimate Tailgate Takeover” hosted by DeSoto Parks and Recreation.

Parents, students, band members, cheerleaders and the football team attended. Players wore their UIL Championship medals.

“I haven't taken it off actually. I sleep with it and everything,” said Wide Receiver Orion Smith.

DeSoto went undefeated in the 2016 football season. But they aren't the only team to go out on top. Boys basketball and boys and girls track won, too, bringing home a total of four state championships.

Saturday’s celebration was big enough to bring alums back to the small district of 9,800 students.

“It moved me to tears because I was just so happy that we won,” Kira Smith said. “It got me to college. It got me many opportunities, opened many doors.”