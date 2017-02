Police said they've surrounded a location in North Richland Hills with a person barricaded inside after a domestic disturbance Friday morning.

North Richland Hills police said they responded to a domestic violence call near the intersection of Davis Boulevard and Shadywood Lane at about 7:45 a.m.

A SWAT team was also called in.

As of 8 a.m., police have shut down Davis Boulevard in both directions.

No further details have been released.