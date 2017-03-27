A batch of top artists will be among the first to play at the long-awaited Irving Music Factory later this year.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will open the venue Friday, Sept. 1, followed Saturday by Brad Paisley's "Summer 2017 Tour." The Labor Day weekend will be capped off by Jeff & Larry's Backyard BBQ Festival, featuring Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy Sunday, Sept. 3.

The $173 million project will be anchored by a 7,000 seat Live Nation concert venue, with a central gathering plaza and 30 other restaurant and entertainment tenants.

Full list of artists:

Dave Chappelle

Friday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m.

Brad Paisley "Summer 2017 Tour"

Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.

Jeff & Larry's Backyard BBQ Festival

Featuring Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy

Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.

Goo Goo Dolls "Long Way Home Summer Tour"

Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sin Bandera “Una Ultima Vez Tour”

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Young the Giant, "Home of the Strange Tour"

Friday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Matchbox Twenty and County Crows

"A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017"

Sunday, Oct. 1 at 6:45 p.m.

Scorpions "Crazy World Tour"

Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

2Cellos

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

Trevor Noah

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Online: LiveNation.com