Dallas Shelters Hold Services on National Day of Prayer

By Lexie Houghtaling

    Evacuees staying at the three Dallas shelters are being offered spiritual services which are being held on the National Day of Prayer, as designated by President Trump. (Published 5 hours ago)

    President Donald Trump declared Sunday, September 3rd, a National Day of Prayer for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

    In Dallas, interfaith services will be held at all three shelters on Sunday for people staying there.

    City officials said many of the evacuees have asked for spiritual services, and they are happy to be able to provide this to them.

    “A lot of them arrive to the shelters exhausted, tired, and unsure what is next for them, and having faith leaders step up and caring for their spiritual needs is top priority for the city,” said Patricia Blasquez, communications coordinator for city of Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

    Blasquez said there will be both English and Spanish services at the shelters.

    The shelter locations are Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, Samuell Grand Recreation Center, and Walnut Hill Recreation Center.


    Published 5 hours ago

