Dallas Zoo Baby Giraffe Makes Public Debut Wednesday

    Dallas Zoo
    Tsavo was born May 30, 2017 at the Dallas Zoo

    The Dallas Zoo's new giraffe calf Tsavo makes his first public appearance Wednesday, which happens to be World Giraffe Day.

    Tsavo and mom Katie, along with other members of the giraffe heard will come out to the feeding hard at around 8:30 a.m. for the media then the public will be able to see them when the Dallas Zoo opens at 9 a.m.

    Tsavo, pronounced "SAH-voh," was named in tribute of Tsavo National Park in Kenya, which is  home to some Masai giraffes.

    He was was born May 30, 2017 after about an hour of labor for Katie.

    Fort Worth Zoo

    This comes shortly after the Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a new giraffe to its herd.

