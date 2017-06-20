Dallas Zoo Baby Giraffe Makes Public Debut Wednesday

Tsavo was born May 30, 2017 at the Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo's new giraffe calf Tsavo makes his first public appearance Wednesday, which happens to be World Giraffe Day.

Tsavo and mom Katie, along with other members of the giraffe heard will come out to the feeding hard at around 8:30 a.m. for the media then the public will be able to see them when the Dallas Zoo opens at 9 a.m.



Tsavo, pronounced "SAH-voh," was named in tribute of Tsavo National Park in Kenya, which is home to some Masai giraffes.

He was was born May 30, 2017 after about an hour of labor for Katie.



This comes shortly after the Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a new giraffe to its herd.