    A Dallas salon worker was found guilty of murder Tuesday for injecting a clients' buttocks with industrial-grade silicone as part of illegal cosmetic procedures.

    Denise "Wee Wee" Ross, 45, was convicted of murder and practicing medicine without a license.

    In 2015, Wykesha Reid was found dead at the salon called the "Wee Wee Booty."

    The Dallas Morning News reports that silicone from the injection traveled through Reid's heart and into her lungs. Reid died of a pulmonary embolism.

    Authorities contend that after Ross injected her clients, she used glue and cotton balls to seal puncture marks.

    A second person, Jimmy Joe "Alicia" Clark, is also charged with murder in Reid's death.

    Ross' attorney says that second defendant actually applied the deadly injection to the 34-year-old Reid.

