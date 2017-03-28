Dallas police say Denise Rochelle "Wee Wee" Ross who is accused of providing illegal buttocks injections at a salon on East Side Avenue turned herself in to police Wednesday.

A Dallas salon worker was found guilty of murder Tuesday for injecting a clients' buttocks with industrial-grade silicone as part of illegal cosmetic procedures.

Denise "Wee Wee" Ross, 45, was convicted of murder and practicing medicine without a license.

Developing DPD Investigates Death Possibly Tied to Illegal Butt Injections

In 2015, Wykesha Reid was found dead at the salon called the "Wee Wee Booty."

The Dallas Morning News reports that silicone from the injection traveled through Reid's heart and into her lungs. Reid died of a pulmonary embolism.

Authorities contend that after Ross injected her clients, she used glue and cotton balls to seal puncture marks.

A second person, Jimmy Joe "Alicia" Clark, is also charged with murder in Reid's death.

Developing Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Butt Injection

Ross' attorney says that second defendant actually applied the deadly injection to the 34-year-old Reid.

