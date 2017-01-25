Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump Immigration Plans

Ramiro Luna has called Oak Cliff home for two decades. He works there, shops there and has laid his family roots there.

He's an outspoken advocate for the Latino community in Dallas, who works with community organizations and local political campaigns in hopes of improving the lives of his family and neighbors.

He's also an undocumented immigrant, brought to Texas when he was a young child.

So as he watches President Donald Trump's immigration and border security policies begin to take shape, he says he's left feeling uncertain about what was once a bright future.

"It's difficult," said Luna. "I try not to think about it too much. I think it's something you just try to swallow and keep on going day by day. Honestly, I never thought I'd be having this conversation. I never thought that this would be the outcome -- that [Trump] would be elected in the first place."

Luna's ability to stay in the United States is due in large part to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, initiative -- an Obama administration policy that protects certain undocumented immigrants from being deported.

So far, the Trump administration has not specifically addressed what it plans to do with DACA -- and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security continues to accept DACA requests and renewals.

But with Trump already taking action on a border wall and funding for sanctuary cities, Luna worries it's only a matter of time before he no longer has that option.

"A week from now or a couple of days from now, that can be taken away from me," said Luna. "And I can be at risk of deportation, split away from my family. That's something that does have an effect on you."

But until that happens, Luna says he plans to speak up for others like him.

He's part of a group called the Texas Organizing Project, which promotes social and economic equality for all, and works very closely with the Latino community.

TOP says it will do what it can at the local level, helping undocumented immigrants understand their rights and options, and continue to raise awareness on their behalf.

"We're a lot of Davids going against a big Goliath," said Luna. "But to give in is not an option. I'm not going to allow the opinion of one man, regardless of his position, to define us. We define ourselves. We understand just how much beauty we bring to this country."