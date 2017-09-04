It appears President Donald Trump has reached a decision on a controversial Obama-era immigration program. Mr. Trump is expected to announce his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program. This program shields qualified young undocumented immigrants from deportation and allows them to go to college, drive and work. Those who qualify were brought to the United States illegally as children and have no serious criminal history. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Dallas Teacher, DACA Recipient: We Want to Continue to Make this Country Great

The president is expected to provide a six month delay on the enforcement of his decision so that Congress has time to act on legislation to potentially protect so-called Dreamers, according to Politico and other publications.

An estimated 800,000 people are DACA recipients.

Texas has the second largest number of DACA recipients with an estimated 120,000 recipients, including Luis Juarez.

Even on Labor Day, Juarez was working.

He sat outside a Starbucks in North Dallas with his laptop, preparing his lesson plan for the week ahead.

But today, the 5th grade teacher also addressed concerned parents on Facebook.

“We’re going to have faith that something good is going to happen,” he said to followers on his Facebook Live video.

He wanted parents to know he will be okay, although he is not certain what will happen next.

“Of course you can’t help but feel fear because whenever you applied for DACA you sent in all of your information,” he said.

Applications asked for all legal documents including birth certificates and past and present home addresses.

Juarez is from Monterrey, Mexico.

“My parents decided to pack up and go,” he said.

They fled violence and economic hardships, he said.

The Juarez family settled in North Texas when Luis was 13 years old.

The Mexican migrant went on to do excel in middle school and high school.

Juarez was accepted into the University of Texas at Austin, where he received his teaching degree.

In 2012, Juarez was among the first college students to apply for President Obama’s DACA program for so-called Dreamers.

Juarez was approved and was allowed to begin working as a teacher in Dallas four years ago.

The 25-year-old was among 9 DACA teachers honored by President Obama in 2015.

He’s been named ‘Teacher of the Year’ at his school.

“I am grateful for this country and I’m proud to be here and I continue to show that every day that I step into this classroom,” he said. “Because I’m giving back.”

Dallas immigration attorney Dominique Torres has been busy trying to answer questions from her worried clients.

“Right now, until tomorrow we are basically speculating what could possibly happen,” she said. “There’s a lot of fear as far as ‘should I apply or renew?’”

Torres says she advises those who are up for renewal for DACA in the coming months and can pay the renewal price of approximately $495, to do so.

“If you have a pathway to becoming a legal Permanent Resident, either through family members or through even your employer start looking at those avenues,” she added.

The Center for American Progress reports if President Trump removed DACA recipients from the workforce, Texas stands to lose $6 billion annually.

When asked how he responds to those who say regardless of his accomplishments and work in the United States he should be deported because he is undocumented, Juarez said:

“My response is yeah, I understand. Laws were broken. I get that. This is a country of laws and they must be followed. But at the same time, one has to touch their heart and realize that it wasn’t my choice. It wasn’t my choice to be brought here.”

“We want to continue to make this country great,” he said. “It’s our home. It’s our home.”