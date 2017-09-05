Dallas' 'SoupMan' Brings His Help and Hope to Houston

Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

David Timothy is better known as The SoupMan. He spends every day of the week in Dallas feeding the homeless with his mobile kitchen: The SoupMobile. He and his partner, Harvor Davis, traveled down the day after the storm first hit Houston and have been there ever since. (Published 48 minutes ago)

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made stops in Beaumont and Wharton as recovery efforts from Harvey continue.

In a true sign of improvement, the nighttime curfew has been lifted for much of Houston.

Garbage is piling up, as those who are able to return to their homes begin the process of cleaning up.

But more than 50,000 people are living in hotels paid for by the government and more than 40,000 others are still in shelters in Houston.

The NRG Center has become one of the main hubs for shelter and supplies for evacuees and for coordinating volunteers. Thousands have come from all over the country to help. So many of them are from North Texas, including a familiar face.

They're moving in with another couple they met inside the shelter. It's just another sign of the million ways people in Houston are taking care of each other.

"Lots of volunteers have come to Houston. We just talked to a nurse who came from Virginia. We love that, and they don't want anything, they just want to help," Timothy said. "The people that we're helping, they're so grateful. They're very thankful for the help that they're getting. We're all in this life together, so we just want to help these people."

Because of all that help, there are signs all around NRG saying "no more donations accepted."

They have what they need there.

But Timothy went straight from NRG to find some of what he calls the "regular" homeless. Many of the people who live on the streets of Houston had to run for their lives in the flooding, and a lot of the resources that normally go to them are understandably diverted.

So Timothy was out handing out meals to those folks, too, and making North Texas proud.