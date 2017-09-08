Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Hundreds of animals whose owners have been displaced by Harvey are being housed this week at a shelter in Dallas.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement Friday that additional personnel are being sent to provide assistance at the emergency animal shelter in Dallas.

The ASPCA says about 150 pets were there Friday and another 250 are expected by week's end.

The additional pets are being moved to Dallas from the Louisiana cities of Alexandria and Shreveport where their owners were staying at shelters before being relocated.

The animals include many dogs and cats, but also birds and reptiles.

People displaced by Harvey are staying at the Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas and the animal shelter has been set up at a parking garage just two blocks away.