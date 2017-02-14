Live video from Chopper 5 will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The Dallas SWAT team is involved in a standoff situation in a neighborhood located southeast of downtown, police say.

Officers confirm to NBC 5 that police were serving a warrant at a home in Wheatley Place in the 2700 block Lenway Street at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon when someone barricaded themselves inside.

Police then requested back up at the scene.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted "please stay of the area. Roads shut down" and that no officers have been injured.

Further information has not been released at this time.

