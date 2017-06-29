Dallas police say a man (sketched above) broke into an apartment, sexually assaulted a woman and robbed her Monday.

Police said they are searching for a man who broke into a Dallas apartment and sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Monday.



Dallas police said the man went into a woman's apartment near the intersection of Spring Valley and Maham roads, threatened her with a weapon and sexually assaulted her.

The man then stole property from the apartment and drove away in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser with a Dallas Cowboys star emblem in the center of the rear window, according to authorities.

Police described the man as Latin, 23 to 25 years old, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. He also has a mustache, a mark under his left eye and tattoos on both arms.

Dallas police asked anyone with information about this incident to call their sexual assault unit at 214-671-3593.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an indictment for this offense. To submit a tip, call 214-373-8477 (TIPS).

Dallas police said they will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to issue a community awareness bulletin regarding this incident.

