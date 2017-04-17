Dallas Police Shoot Man After Chase in Fair Park | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Shoot Man After Chase in Fair Park

    Police say officers were involved in a shooting after a chase that ended in Fair Park early Monday morning.

    Dallas police said a man drove away in a Chevy Silverado in the area of Walton and Commerce streets. Police said they called off the chase, but resumed after the man crashed through a gate, possibly damaging a security vehicle.

    The chase ended near the intersection of South 2nd and Grand avenues in Fair Park just before 3 a.m.

    Police said officers shot at the man, wounding him. He was transported to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

    No officers were reportedly injured.

    No further details have been released.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago
