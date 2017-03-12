Dallas Police Sergeant Placed on Restricted Duty

Sergeant George Aranda, seen here in a file photo, has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an assault investigation.

A sergeant with the Dallas Police Department has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an assault investigation in which he's named as a suspect.

Sergeant George Aranda has been named as a suspect in an assault that the Mansfield ISD Police Department is investigating, according to a Dallas police news release.

The alleged incident occurred on March 9, the news release said. Further details about the alleged assault were not immediately available.

Aranda is currently assigned to the Gang Unit and has been with the department for 25 years.