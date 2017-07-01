Dallas police are currently searching for a suspect connected to an aggravated robbery, which took place around 10:00 a.m. morning.

An elderly woman was allegedly beaten and robbed near the 5000 block of Second Avenue. The woman was transported to a local hospital after suffering multiple serious injuries, but she is expected to recover.

The suspect is reportedly a 6'1", 220-240 lbs black male. He allegedly stole a large amount of cash and property from the woman.

The suspect drove a silver Chevrolet Traverse SUV. It has no front license plate; only a temporary paper plate on the back.

Amber Alert FBI Issues $25,000 Reward for Info on Missing Teen

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect(s) to come forward. If you have knowledge about the event please call (214) 671-3705, or, if you wish to stay anonymous, contact crime stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS [214-373-8477].

The investigation is still ongoing and this story is being updated as details are released.