Dallas Police Searching for Missing Woman

Dallas police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman who has Alzheimers and may be lost or disoriented.

Police said Aszeta Wray Wallace, 67, was last seen at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of Brierfield Drive.

She is described as having black and brown hair worn in braids with brown eyes. Police said she is 5'2" and weighs about 140 pounds. Wallace was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue jeans, purple shoes and a light brown straw hat.

If you have any information about the location of Ms. Wallace, call 9-1-1 or Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.