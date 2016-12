Dallas police say William "Bill" Boone Goode, Jr. went missing at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 81-year-old man who may be lost or confused.

William "Bill" Boone Goode, Jr. went missing from his home in the 9700 block of Wisterwood Drive around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dallas police said.

He was last seen wearing a red button-down flannel shirt and blue jeans, police said.

If you see Boone Goode, police ask you to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.