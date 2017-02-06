Dallas Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Boy | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Dallas Police Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Police Department
    Dallas police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy. Morgan King was last seen around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017.

    Dallas police are asking for the public's helping finding a 9-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning.

    King Morgan was last seen getting off a DART bus near Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road around 10:40 a.m., according to a Dallas police news release. 

    Morgan has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki pants and Nike Air Jordan shoes. Morgan weighs 130 pounds and is 4 feet 8 inches tall.

    Anyone who may have information about Morgan's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices