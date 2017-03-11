Dallas Police Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Boy | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Boy

    Dallas Police Department
    Dallas police say 17-year-old Eloy Oregon went missing on Saturday, March 11, 2017 and may be a danger to himself and others.

    Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding 17-year-old Eloy Oregon, who went missing Saturday.

    Oregon was last seen in the 2800 block of West Illinois Avenue driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala that had damage to the left rear door, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.

    The car's license plate was not immediately known, police said.

    Police said Oregon may be a danger to himself and others.

    He's described as a Latin male and has brown eyes and black hair.

    He weighs 165 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray basketball shorts and Nike sandals. 

    Anyone who sees Oregon is asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268. 

