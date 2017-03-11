Dallas Police Search for Missing 17-Year-Old Boy

Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding 17-year-old Eloy Oregon, who went missing Saturday.
Oregon was last seen in the 2800 block of West Illinois Avenue driving a 2002 Chevrolet Impala that had damage to the left rear door, according to a Dallas Police Department news release.
The car's license plate was not immediately known, police said.
Police said Oregon may be a danger to himself and others.
He's described as a Latin male and has brown eyes and black hair.
He weighs 165 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray basketball shorts and Nike sandals.
Anyone who sees Oregon is asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268.
